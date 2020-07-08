Unconventional Wisdom: John Wall

The only way I can keep up with Washington Wizards basketball star John Wall is to go one-on-one with him on my podcast.

Wall talks about his injury, how the murder of George Floyd changed his life and why his 202 charity program is so important to him.

Oh and breaking news, there is a new addition to team Wall.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

FOX 5 Anchor Wisdom Martin sits down with reality TV stars, actors and everyone in between. Nothing is off limits, bringing you unconventional wisdom.

Have a topic you want Wisdome to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation in the Unconventional Wisdom Facebook group!

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: The Unconventional Wisdom podcast is available on Audioboom, Google Play and iTunes!