How to watch the Commanders vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday

The Washington Commanders and the Tampa Buccaneers go head-to-head Sunday afternoon on FOX 5.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m.

Featured article

How to watch the Commanders game

The game will air on your FOX and will stream on the FOX Sports app. If you have cable, satellite, over-the-air antenna, YouTube TV, or any other pay-for-streaming service, you can watch every play for free with FOX 5.

If you're hoping to watch a digital stream of the game on FOX 5, unfortunately, that's something the NFL won't let us do on our website, mobile app or FOX Local app. You can stream on your devices if you have a cable/satellite subscription or you can log onto the NFL app or NFL.com. But we cannot stream the game on fox5dc.com or on FOX LOCAL.