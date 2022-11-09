Former USMNT star Kyle Beckerman discusses 2022 FIFA World Cup

The United States men's national team has released the names of the 26 players who will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. became the youngest nation to qualify for Qatar 2022 this spring, and a total of 25 of 26 players have been selected to their first World Cup roster.

So, what's it like to be chosen? FOX 5 spoke to former USMNT player Kyle Beckerman about what it was like when he found out he made the team.

Beckerman, who's from Crofton, Maryland, played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

"It was an interesting thing," he recalled. "I think my initial thought was all about you finally did it, dream come true. And I felt for the guys who didn’t make it. I know that would be so crushing and how that would feel, so I think that surprised me how I felt more for the guys that didn’t make it than I did for myself."

The Major League Soccer veteran is still very involved with the game. He is currently the men's soccer coach at Utah Valley University and owner of the Annapolis Blues pro team.

US Men's National Team World Cup 2022 roster revealed: Snubs and surprises

Beckerman retired after 21 successful years in MLS and in 2020 was named one of the league's 25 greatest players of all time.

He said he's excited to see the U.S. play in the World Cup since they didn't qualify in 2018.

"It’s one of my first memories of soccer. I was just a young kid and had soccer fever. My mom told me about the World Cup – I think when I was 9 years old – and I just kind of planted a seed in myself and my brain about that’s where I want to go and if I could ever do that it’d be a dream come true," Beckerman said.

There are many rising stars on the 26-man team. One player he is looking forward to watching is 22-year-old Brenden Aaronson from New Jersey.

His nickname is "Medford Messi" due to his talent and skills.

Seattle Sounders pair Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan plus Nashville fullback Shaq Moore getting the nod should also bring some excitement to fans.

The U.S. will play their first match against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. FOX 5 is your home for the 2022 FIFA World Cup action.

Annapolis Blues will start playing in May 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Check out the full USMNT roster below:

U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM - 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS; HOMETOWN)



GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 10/0; Lilburn, Ga.), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 20/0; Park Ridge, N.J.)



DEFENDERS (9): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 11/0; Southend-on-Sea, England), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 19/2; Almere, Netherlands), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 29/3; Oak Hills, Calif.), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 15/1; Powder Springs, Ga.), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 46/1; St. Louis, Mo.), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 29/2; Liverpool, England), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 3/0; Lake Grove, N.Y.), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF; 75/0; Seattle, Wash.), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 33/3; Lawrenceville, Ga.)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 24/6; Medford, N.J.), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 53/2; Plano, Texas), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 32/1; Wappingers Falls, N.Y.), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 12/0; San Diego, Calif.), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 37/9; Little Elm, Texas), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 19/0; London, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 32/0; Pico Rivera, Calif.)



FORWARDS (7): Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 15/7; McKinney, Texas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 49/11; Mercer Island, Wash.), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 52/21; Hershey, Pa.), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 14/4; Bedford, N.Y.), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 20/5; O’Fallon, Mo.), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 25/3; Rosedale, N.Y.), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 3/1; Los Angeles, Calif.)