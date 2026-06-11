The countdown to the FIFA World Cup is nearly over, and excitement is building as the U.S. Men’s National Team heads into the tournament with confidence. The first match kicks off later Thursday in Mexico City.

While Washington, D.C., is not hosting World Cup games, the city is home to an official Fan Zone on the National Mall.

Organizers say months of planning come to life Thursday. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the FIFA Fan Zone will open around 2 p.m. ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff between Mexico and South Africa. With the closest live match in Philadelphia, and steep ticket prices, many fans are expected to gather at watch parties across the region.

National Mall

HOW TO WATCH THE 2026 WORLD CUP

The Fan Zone stretches across the National Mall between 3rd and 4th Streets and will operate for the entire tournament, from June 11 through July 19. Visitors will find live match viewings, interactive exhibits, food, music, and other activities.

Most group‑stage matches starting before 7 p.m. will be shown, with the Fan Zone staying open late for any Team USA games. Beginning June 28, all Round of 16 matches will be shown as well. The venue closes one hour after each match ends.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register for tickets online.

Metro riders have several options for getting to the Fan Zone. Federal Center and L’Enfant Plaza are the closest stations, with the Smithsonian also within walking distance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone opens on DC's National Mall

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone Washington D.C on the National Mall Details

Begins: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Ends: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Location: The National Mall, between 3rd Street and 4th Street, NW

Hours of Operations

FIFA Fan Zone Opens:

1 hour prior to the start of the first match being shown. (Daily)

FIFA Fan Zone Closes:

1 hour following the conclusion of the final match being shown. (Daily)

Group Stage fixtures (Thursday, June 11 - Saturday, June 27, 2026):

Matches starting after 7:00 PM ET will not be shown; however all USA gameplay will be shown regardless of time of match or date.

Round of 16 fixtures (Sunday, June 28, 2026) - Finals (Sunday, July 19, 2026):

All matches will be shown regardless of time.

Saturday, July 4, 2026: Open until Midnight ET

Event Hours and Matches Shown – June

Thurs 6/11 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM

Fri 6/12 – Event: 2PM–12AM | Matches: 3PM, 9PM USA

Sat 6/13 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM, 6PM

Sun 6/14 – Event: 12PM–10PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM

Mon 6/15 – Event: 11AM–9PM | Matches: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM

Tues 6/16 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM, 6PM

Sun 6/17 – Event: 12PM–10PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM

Thurs 6/18 – Event: 11AM–9PM | Matches: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM

Fri 6/19 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM USA, 6PM

Sat 6/20 – Event: 12PM–7PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM

Sun 6/21 – Event: 11AM–9PM | Matches: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM

Mon 6/22 – Event: 12PM–8PM | Matches: 1PM, 5PM

Tues 6/23 – Event: 12PM–10PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM

Wed 6/24 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM, 3PM, 6PM, 6PM

Thurs 6/25 – Event: 3PM–1AM | Matches: 4PM, 4PM, 7PM, 7PM, 10PM, 10PM USA

Fri 6/26 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Matches: 3PM + 3PM

Sat 6/27 – Event: 4PM–10:30PM | Matches: 5PM, 5PM, 7:30PM, 7:30PM

Sun 6/28 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM (Round of 32 begins)

Mon 6/29 – Event: 12PM–7:30PM | Matches: 1PM, 4:30PM

Tues 6/30 – Event: 12PM–8PM | Matches: 1PM, 5PM

Event Hours and Matches Shown – July

Wed 7/1 – Event: 11AM–7PM | Matches: 12PM, 4PM

Thurs 7/2 – Event: 2PM–10PM | Matches: 3PM, 7PM

Fri 7/3 – Event: 1PM–9PM | Matches: 2PM, 6PM

Sat 7/4 – Event: 12PM–8PM | Matches: 1PM, 5PM (Round of 16 begins)

Sun 7/5 – Event: 3PM–11PM | Matches: 4PM, 8PM

Mon 7/6 – Event: 2PM–11PM | Matches: 3PM, 8PM

Tues 7/7 – Event: 11AM–7PM | Matches: 12PM, 4PM

Wed 7/8 – No matches; event site closed (Quarter-Finals begin)

Thurs 7/9 – Event: 3PM–7PM | Match: 4PM

Fri 7/10 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM

Sat 7/11 – Event: 4PM–12AM | Matches: 5PM, 9PM

Sun 7/12 – No matches; event site closed

Mon 7/13 – No matches; event site closed (Semi-Finals begin)

Tues 7/14 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM

Wed 7/15 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM

Thurs 7/16 – No matches; event site closed

Fri 7/17 – No matches; event site closed

Sat 7/18 – Event: 4PM–8PM | Match: 5PM ( Bronze Final)

Sun 7/19 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM (Final)