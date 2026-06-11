FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone opens on DC's National Mall
WASHINGTON - The countdown to the FIFA World Cup is nearly over, and excitement is building as the U.S. Men’s National Team heads into the tournament with confidence. The first match kicks off later Thursday in Mexico City.
While Washington, D.C., is not hosting World Cup games, the city is home to an official Fan Zone on the National Mall.
Organizers say months of planning come to life Thursday. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the FIFA Fan Zone will open around 2 p.m. ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff between Mexico and South Africa. With the closest live match in Philadelphia, and steep ticket prices, many fans are expected to gather at watch parties across the region.
National Mall
HOW TO WATCH THE 2026 WORLD CUP
The Fan Zone stretches across the National Mall between 3rd and 4th Streets and will operate for the entire tournament, from June 11 through July 19. Visitors will find live match viewings, interactive exhibits, food, music, and other activities.
Most group‑stage matches starting before 7 p.m. will be shown, with the Fan Zone staying open late for any Team USA games. Beginning June 28, all Round of 16 matches will be shown as well. The venue closes one hour after each match ends.
The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register for tickets online.
Metro riders have several options for getting to the Fan Zone. Federal Center and L’Enfant Plaza are the closest stations, with the Smithsonian also within walking distance.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone opens on DC's National Mall
FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone Washington D.C on the National Mall Details
Begins: Thursday, June 11, 2026
Ends: Sunday, July 19, 2026
Location: The National Mall, between 3rd Street and 4th Street, NW
Hours of Operations
FIFA Fan Zone Opens:
1 hour prior to the start of the first match being shown. (Daily)
FIFA Fan Zone Closes:
1 hour following the conclusion of the final match being shown. (Daily)
Group Stage fixtures (Thursday, June 11 - Saturday, June 27, 2026):
Matches starting after 7:00 PM ET will not be shown; however all USA gameplay will be shown regardless of time of match or date.
Round of 16 fixtures (Sunday, June 28, 2026) - Finals (Sunday, July 19, 2026):
All matches will be shown regardless of time.
Saturday, July 4, 2026: Open until Midnight ET
Event Hours and Matches Shown – June
- Thurs 6/11 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM
- Fri 6/12 – Event: 2PM–12AM | Matches: 3PM, 9PM USA
- Sat 6/13 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM, 6PM
- Sun 6/14 – Event: 12PM–10PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM
- Mon 6/15 – Event: 11AM–9PM | Matches: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM
- Tues 6/16 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM, 6PM
- Sun 6/17 – Event: 12PM–10PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM
- Thurs 6/18 – Event: 11AM–9PM | Matches: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM
- Fri 6/19 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM USA, 6PM
- Sat 6/20 – Event: 12PM–7PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM
- Sun 6/21 – Event: 11AM–9PM | Matches: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM
- Mon 6/22 – Event: 12PM–8PM | Matches: 1PM, 5PM
- Tues 6/23 – Event: 12PM–10PM | Matches: 1PM, 4PM, 7PM
- Wed 6/24 – Event: 2PM–9PM | Matches: 3PM, 3PM, 6PM, 6PM
- Thurs 6/25 – Event: 3PM–1AM | Matches: 4PM, 4PM, 7PM, 7PM, 10PM, 10PM USA
- Fri 6/26 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Matches: 3PM + 3PM
- Sat 6/27 – Event: 4PM–10:30PM | Matches: 5PM, 5PM, 7:30PM, 7:30PM
- Sun 6/28 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM (Round of 32 begins)
- Mon 6/29 – Event: 12PM–7:30PM | Matches: 1PM, 4:30PM
- Tues 6/30 – Event: 12PM–8PM | Matches: 1PM, 5PM
Event Hours and Matches Shown – July
- Wed 7/1 – Event: 11AM–7PM | Matches: 12PM, 4PM
- Thurs 7/2 – Event: 2PM–10PM | Matches: 3PM, 7PM
- Fri 7/3 – Event: 1PM–9PM | Matches: 2PM, 6PM
- Sat 7/4 – Event: 12PM–8PM | Matches: 1PM, 5PM (Round of 16 begins)
- Sun 7/5 – Event: 3PM–11PM | Matches: 4PM, 8PM
- Mon 7/6 – Event: 2PM–11PM | Matches: 3PM, 8PM
- Tues 7/7 – Event: 11AM–7PM | Matches: 12PM, 4PM
- Wed 7/8 – No matches; event site closed (Quarter-Finals begin)
- Thurs 7/9 – Event: 3PM–7PM | Match: 4PM
- Fri 7/10 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM
- Sat 7/11 – Event: 4PM–12AM | Matches: 5PM, 9PM
- Sun 7/12 – No matches; event site closed
- Mon 7/13 – No matches; event site closed (Semi-Finals begin)
- Tues 7/14 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM
- Wed 7/15 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM
- Thurs 7/16 – No matches; event site closed
- Fri 7/17 – No matches; event site closed
- Sat 7/18 – Event: 4PM–8PM | Match: 5PM (Bronze Final)
- Sun 7/19 – Event: 2PM–6PM | Match: 3PM (Final)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Freedom250.org.