12-year-old girl arrested in DC Chick-fil-A burglary; 4 suspects still sought, police say

Police have arrested a 12-year-old girl in connection with a burglary at a Washington, D.C. Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The break-in happened June 20 just after midnight at the location on 14th Street, where investigators say several suspects entered the closed business, damaged property and fled.

12-year-old girl arrested in DC Chick-fil-A burglary: police (Metropolitan Police Department)

On July 15, one of the suspects, a 12-year-old girl from northwest D.C., turned herself in at a police station. She was arrested and charged with burglary two.

Detectives are still searching for four additional suspects captured on security cameras during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.