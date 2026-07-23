Howard University freshmen say they were mistakenly unenrolled over unpaid bills

The Brief Hundreds of incoming Howard freshmen say they were unenrolled over missed tuition deadlines, days before move-in. Students say the decision is a mistake, citing pending scholarships and aid not posted until August 1. Howard says it's reviewing the situation but maintains payment deadlines must be met.



Hundreds of incoming Howard University freshmen say they received emails this week informing them they had been unenrolled from the Class of 2030, just days before they were set to move into campus housing.

The university says the students missed a July 10 deadline to pay tuition. But many of the affected students say the decision is a mistake, arguing they are still waiting on outside scholarships, military benefits or financial aid that isn't typically posted to student accounts until August 1.

What they're saying:

Dwayne Irving, one of the students affected, said he was notified along with roughly 500 others.

"I was supposed to be a freshman in the incoming class, but unfortunately, yesterday I received an email informing me and about 500 other students we'd been unenrolled because of unpaid balances," Irving said.

Another incoming freshman, Isabella Williams, said she's asking the university to reconsider.

"I know that we deserve better. I think that Howard will or should give us better, and all that I'm doing is asking for a chance," Williams said.

Some students shared similar accounts on social media, including one user who said they had been told their scholarship funding would be applied later.

In a statement posted to its website, Howard University said it understands the update "is difficult and disappointing for students and their families," and added that it is "reviewing information related to anticipated scholarship funding and financial aid."

The university maintains it cannot hold spots in the incoming class for students who did not meet payment deadlines. Students on campus said they want clearer communication from the administration going forward.

"The question is what the administration is going to do about it. This school can't run without students," one student said.

FOX 5 contacted Howard University for further comment on how many students were affected and what options remain for those seeking to resolve their balances, but have not yet received a response.