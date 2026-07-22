The Brief Dominion Energy eliminated a proposed route for its power line project. The proposed route had faced backlash from neighbors and county lawmakers. The company will present new updates to the community during an open house Thursday.



Dominion Energy has updated its plans for a massive power line project in Nokesville and Bristow, eliminating a proposed route that faced heavy backlash from neighbors and county lawmakers.

What we know:

The project, which aims to address growing energy demands and massive data centers in the region, previously included Routes 5 and 12, collectively known as the Blue Route.

FOX 5 has learned that the Blue Route has now been eliminated. The route would have directly impacted thousands of residents, primarily in the Braemar neighborhood of Bristow, as it crossed through the middle section of Prince William County.

Additionally, FOX 5 has learned that Prince William County does not plan to grant easements for Dominion to cross county property for this transmission project.

Additional concerns

Dig deeper:

With the Blue Route removed, Dominion Energy is focusing on its two remaining proposals: Routes 10 and 11, located in the Nokesville Village and Kettle Run areas.

Neighbors continue to express concernS regarding the impact these remaining paths will have on private rural property. Among the affected parcels is Windy Knoll Farm, an active cattle and sheep farm that doubles as a wedding venue and serves as a hub for agricultural education, hosting local 4-H, FFA, and scouting groups.

During a virtual meeting, Dominion announced it is exploring the possibility of placing power lines underground, a solution local advocacy groups have long championed.

READ MORE | Power line legal battle heads to Virginia Supreme Court: What you need to know

"The two routes that remain have damages to private rural residential land, and all that the community is asking for is an underground feasibility study… Dominion has promised for months and not provided," said Nokesville resident Vida Carroll, who also noted that residents "applaud that the county board has taken action."

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said that the company has spent months engaging with the community and various stakeholders to gather feedback, leading to the latest adjustments in the proposal.

What's next:

Dominion Energy will present its newest updates, answer community questions, and share information directly with Prince William County residents at a public open house.

The open house will be held Thursday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Patriot High School in Nokesville.

Among those attending tomorrow's meeting is the Coalition to Protect Prince William County. The grassroots group plans to center its focus on the project's potential long-term impacts on private land and working farms.