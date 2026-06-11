How to watch the 2026 World Cup

The Brief All World Cup matches will air on FOX and FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 and is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. is expected to host 78 of the 104 matches at the World Cup, and here's what you need to know.

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What you can do:

Outside of watching on live TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams. It will also be available for free on Australia’s SBS On Demand.

Other paid options include:

How to watch Team USA's World Cup matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The 2026 World Cup is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

Where are the 2026 World Cup matches being played?

Dig deeper:

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and Santa Clara, California.

Two Canadian cities will have World Cup games: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.



In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 format

Why you should care:

The World Cup group stage format for 2026 was changed to 12 groups of four teams from 16 groups of three teams, increasing the total to 104 matches from 64 in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

To win a World Cup, a nation will have to play eight games, up from the seven in place since 1974.

The top two teams in each group and the top eight third-place teams will advance to a new round of 32 that starts the knockout phase. Advancement for third-place teams was eliminated for 1998, when the tournament expanded from 24 teams to 32.

Additional matches mean more content for television broadcasters and more tickets to sell, increasing revenue for FIFA.

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When is the World Cup final?

Timeline:

The World Cup final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.