Virginia pastor charged after allegedly sending explicit images to teen he met at church, police say

The Brief Pastor allegedly sent multiple explicit images a week to a 17‑year‑old boy. Baldwin is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses. State police believe he may have shared explicit images with other juveniles.



A Virginia pastor was arrested after allegedly sending explicit images to a teen he met at a church service several years ago, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

Troopers say 46‑year‑old Kenneth Baldwin of Alexandria had been sending multiple explicit images a week to a 17‑year‑old boy he met while preaching a sermon in November 2024. Authorities say the teen was 15 years old when Baldwin first met him, and the messages continued until December 2025.

Baldwin is charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

State police say they have reason to believe Baldwin may have shared explicit images with other juveniles.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at the York Station at 717‑428‑1011.