The Brief Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting near Washington Hospital Center that left a juvenile injured. Police issued a lookout for three juvenile males on a scooter wearing black clothing and masks. A scooter was found near the hospital entrance where the victim is believed to have fallen.



Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting near Washington Hospital Center in northwest Washington that left a juvenile injured.

What we know:

Police say the shooting was reported around 1:12 a.m. near Michigan Avenue and 1st Street. Officers found a juvenile male conscious and breathing with an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported him to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

A vehicle traveling near the scene was also struck by gunfire. The adult driver, who was alone in the car, was not injured.

Police were focusing on an area near the hospital entrance where a scooter was found on the ground and believed to be where the victim fell.

Investigators issued a lookout for three juvenile males on a scooter, all wearing black clothing and masks.

Crime tape lined Michigan Avenue as officers searched the area and brought in additional resources to look for a gun.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Shooting investigation underway near DC hospital; 3 juveniles sought