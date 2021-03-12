Fans can attend Orioles games at reduced capacity this summer, team says

Orioles fans will once again be able to attend games at Camden Yards this summer.

The team announced on Friday that they will permit fans in stadiums at 25 percent capacity.

The announcement comes less than a week after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that restrictions on indoor dining and activities at other businesses could resume without capacity limits.

According to the Orioles organization, they will implement a number of safety protocols, including social distancing, pod seating, and mask requirements.

In nearby D.C., the Washington Nationals have not indicated whether they will be allowed to have fans in attendance.

Currently, the team is permitted to play without fans – but Mayor Muriel Bowser has indicated that an announcement regarding attendance could be coming as early as next week.



