Washington Nationals games can resume with no fans – for now

article

The Washington Nationals have the go-ahead to return to the field this spring, but they won’t be able to have any fans in attendance – for now.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nationals say star Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19, won't play

D.C. health officials reviewed their application and approved it, but they’re going to review COVID-19 metrics – including the emergence of some variant strains in the region – before permitting fans’ attendance.

According to D.C. health, they should have an answer on ticket sales for fans "in the middle of the month."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dr. Fauci opening pitch baseball card breaks record, sells over 51,000 prints in a day

"With you, we are looking forward to fans returning to Nats Park. Answers as to how many and when are still premature," Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Dr. Christopher Rodriguez said in a letter to the team.

Advertisement

Professional sports in the D.C. region – and around the world - have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Washington Football Team permitted some fans to attend on a limited basis in November, only to rescind that permission a few weeks later when COVID-19 metrics in the region spiked again.

The Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals have been playing without fans in attendance.

Read the complete letter below: