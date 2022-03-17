Falcons' Kyle Pitts sends cryptic tweet, fueling Deshaun Watson to Falcons frenzy

article

Did Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts just reveal quarterback Deshaun Watson's next team?

Pitts had social media in a frenzy on Thursday after he sent out a tweet saying, "It’s about to get scary in Atlanta." He quickly deleted it once it caused an uproar.

Pitts, who is represented by the same agent as Watson , sent out another tweet saying that the deleted one was in reference to the Falcons signing cornerback Casey Hayward.

As a rookie last year, Pitts hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards, but only scored one touchdown.

Watson is reportedly deciding between the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints. If he chooses to join Pitts in Atlanta, the Falcons would have to trade Matt Ryan as soon as Thursday because he is owed $7.5 million if he is on the roster on Friday. Regardless, the Falcons would absorb $40 million in dead money.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks the field during warm ups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty I Expand

If the Falcons land Watson, they will become immediate contenders in the NFC.

The last time Watson played, in 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, to go along with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Advertisement

Read more via FOX News