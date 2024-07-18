Elementary school AAU coach building dynasty in PG County

Basketball coach Ralph Jennings, the head coach of the 7U AAU Leaders basketball team, has begun to build a dynasty in Prince George’s County.

The Leaders are coming off a dominant undefeated season. The team traveled around the country and played national tournaments in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kansas and Florida. This includes the 7U AAU Basketball World Championships in Orlando, where the Leaders won every game by double digits.

"For them to come out in their first year and win a national championship on a big stage like Orlando, it was just a blessing to be a part of it," Assistant Coach Donell Biggs said.

The Leaders are an extension of Coach Jenning’s Toddler Ball program, which coaches 3 to 9-year-olds. Coach Jennings, who the kids refer to as Coach Ralph, chooses children from the program to represent the Leaders on the AAU circuit.

Coach Jennings is a Prince George’s County native who played basketball at Archbishop Carroll High School. He hopes that Toddler Ball teaches his young players the same life lessons basketball taught him.

"Basketball is a sport, but it’s also a life lesson," Coach Jennings. "It teaches you life lessons, and so we try to get them those life lessons early."