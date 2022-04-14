Dwayne Haskins' fans donate over $11,000 to animal rescue charity he supported

First, an unthinkable loss.

Former Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed alongside a Florida highway early Saturday morning. It left many fans looking for a way to honor his memory, and that’s where Wolf Trap Animal Rescue in Fairfax comes in.

"I was working and my phone kept going off. Ding ding ding," recalled veterinarian Amber Burton. "I was like, ‘what is going on,’ and I looked and they were donations."

The reason? As previously reported by USA Today, the quarterback himself had chosen to support the nonprofit in 2019 as part of the NFL’s "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

"Just really excited to be able to wear these and give back to the community and also show some love to some dogs," Haskins said at the time.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/ Expand

Burton explained the relationship between Wolf Trap and Haskins began when the nonprofit held a puppy therapy event in Ashburn with the team.

"It was just, you know, super humbling," she said of Haskins choosing to support their cause. "Here’s our little rescue group that’s now a very large organization, but Dwayne had a part in that. He raised awareness, he brought awareness to the DMV area about our organization and what we do."

And that awareness continues, even today. So far, more than 400 people have donated in Haskins’ honor, totaling more than $11,000. Many donors have left comments like, "RIP Dwayne, gone way too soon" and "RIP to a good player but a better man."

"I hope that we can honor him and his life by just focusing on saving the lives of these pets and these animals that he himself was so personally passionate about," added Burton.

For more information visit the Wolf Trap Animal Rescue's website.