Did Ovechkin score tonight? Here's how many goals he needs to break Gretzky record

The Brief Washington Capitals player Alex Ovechkin scored his 894th goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. He's now tied Wayne Gretzky's record.



Alex Ovechkin scored his 894th goal Tuesday night. He's now within one goal of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals.

By the numbers:

The Capitals have seven games remaining in the regular season.

Ovechkin has scored his 894 goals during 20 NHL seasons with Washington.

Both Ovechkin and Gretzky averaged about 49 goals per season. Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals has stood since 1999.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final NHL goal while playing for the Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 29, 1999.