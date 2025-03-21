Did Ovechkin score last night? Here's how many goals he needs to break Gretzky record

article

Alex Ovechkin scored his 888th goal Thursday night. He's now within seven goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals.

By the numbers:

The Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

The Capitals have 13 games remaining in the regular season.

So far, Ovechkin has scored 35 goals in 53 games this season. He's scored 13 goals in his past 19 games.

Both Ovechkin and Gretzky averaged about 49 goals per season. Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals has stood since 1999.