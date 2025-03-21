Did Ovechkin score last night? Here's how many goals he needs to break Gretzky record

The Brief Washington Capitals player Alex Ovechkin scored his 891st goal against the Boston Bruins. He's now within four goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record.



Alex Ovechkin scored his 891st goal Tuesday night. He's now within four goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals.

By the numbers:

The Capitals have eight games remaining in the regular season.

Ovechkin has scored his 891 goals in 1,484 games during 20 NHL seasons with Washington.

Both Ovechkin and Gretzky averaged about 49 goals per season. Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals has stood since 1999.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final NHL goal while playing for the Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 29, 1999.