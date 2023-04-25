DC pickleball team partners with University of Maryland

D.C.'s first professional pickleball team is partnering with the University of Maryland's Pickleball Club.

D.C. Pickleball Team will donate professional-level equipment to Maryland's team in an effort to raise awareness for the sport and make it more accessible in the community.

"D.C. Pickleball Team is grateful for the opportunity to donate professional level JOOLA paddles to the University of Maryland Pickleball Club," said Adam Behnke, chief operating officer of D.C. Pickleball Team in a statement. "We were inspired by the club’s enthusiasm for the sport from the first time we connected and appreciate their commitment to bringing pickleball to the University of Maryland campus. We look forward to seeing the players take their game to the next level with the new paddles and supporting both the game and their club."

"We can’t thank D.C. Pickleball Team enough for supporting our club and helping us improve our pickleball games with professional level equipment," said Sydney Skalka, president of UMD Pickleball Club. "We appreciate what D.C. Pickleball Team and their ownership group brings to our pickleball-loving community and can’t wait to cheer them on in their first Major League Pickleball season."

The D.C. team joined Major League Pickleball earlier this year with the help of high-profile investors like Odell Beckham Jr.