DC could shell out $22M for new scoreboard at Nats Park

Should D.C. be spending $22 million in tax dollars for a new scoreboard at Nationals Park?

The team says it needs the new scoreboard to replace the one currently at the ballpark, which is now 15 years old and is in a state of disrepair.

According to the chair of the D.C. Council, upgrades to the Nationals Park scoreboard could cost between $20 and $22 million.

Right now, as D.C. is facing a violent crime surge, infrastructure needs, and a constant effort to upgrade schools – some folks are questioning if this is money well spent.

So to start, why would D.C. – not the Nationals themselves – pay for the scoreboard?

That answer lies in the fact that D.C. actually owns the stadium, and its sports authority Events DC leases it to the Nats. The team says after 15 years, the scoreboard is in disrepair and needs upgrades, but some folks told FOX 5, the district has other priorities.

When Mayor Bowser was asked about the deal to pay for the scoreboard repairs Monday, she wouldn’t say if she does or does not support the move.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson did speak out and said the council won’t even get a chance to weigh in and vote on scoreboard replacement because it’s part of the stadium lease.

The Nationals want to replace their scoreboard and my understanding is that they have finally worked things out with Events DC to have that funding and that doesn’t require any legislation. It would not require council legislation," he said.

FOX 5 reached out to Events DC about this Tuesday, and we have not received a response. For their part, the Washington Nationals thanked us for reaching out but said they won't be commenting on the issue at this time.