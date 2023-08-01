Nationals Park nominated for Best Stadium Food

Nationals Park has been named a finalist for Best Stadium Food in the country.

The stadium is just one of twenty stadiums nominated for USA Today's 2023 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards.

FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell says the stadium has some the best hotdogs she has tried at any baseball stadium. The ballpark features a number of food and beverage options, from traditional favorites to a variety of popular restaurants.

Fans are able to enjoy local favorites like Ben's Chili Bowl, Roaming Rooster, and Capo Deli to name a few.

Other contenders for the award include Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Dodger Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Citizens Bank Park.

Be sure to cast your vote here, polls will close on August 21.