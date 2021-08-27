DC area legend Kevin Durant presents UMD football player with scholarship

Prince George’s County native and NBA icon Kevin Durant made a surprise appearance at a University of Maryland football meeting this week.

Durant appeared in a Zoom call to present Terrapins defensive lineman Greg Rose with a full scholarship.

Durant – a Brooklyn Net who’s won NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors before returning to the East Coast – played his high school basketball in Maryland’s D.C. suburbs.