US Navy civilian employee at Naval Academy tests positive for COVID-19: officials

A U.S. Navy civilian employee at the U.S. Naval Academy has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials say the member, who tested positive on Thursday, is isolated in their residence and is currently receiving medical care and support.

Public health officials in the state of Maryland are working to contact any other personnel who may have been exposed.

"USNA is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population," officials said in a statement.

