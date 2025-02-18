Coolidge’s Quintin Cooper wins second straight DCIAA Player of the Year Award

article

Coolidge High School’s Quintin Cooper has once again proven himself as one of the top basketball talents in the District, winning his second consecutive DCIAA Player of the Year award.

With the honor, Coolidge secured its third straight POY winner, continuing a dominant run for the program.

Coolidge basketball celebrated Cooper’s achievement on X, posting, "Two Years. Two POY Awards. One Legacy."

The senior guard has been the face of the program, earning back-to-back Player of the Year honors and first-team All-DCIAA selections.

"The numbers, the wins, and the impact speak for themselves — big-time players deliver on big stages, and Que has been doing it consistently," the program posted on Instagram.

Cooper, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior committed to Hampton University, became Coolidge’s all-time leading scorer in December in a win over Phelps High School. He is now fewer than 20 points away from surpassing 1,500 career points.

This season, in 19 games, Cooper is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and nearly a steal per game, according to MaxPreps. Last season, he posted 27.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Cooper will lead Coolidge in the DCIAA Final Four on Tuesday, when the Colts face Cardozo High School on the road. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.