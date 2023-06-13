Commanders welcome new team dog Goldie

A new furry friend named Goldie will be joining the Washington Commanders roster for their 2023 season.

The new team dog is a four-month-old English Yellow Lab born in rural North Carolina.

When the team learned of Goldie’s impressive fetching skills, there was great interest in recruiting a new Most Valuable Pup to the team. Goldie will endure a season of skills training in the DMV before returning to the K9s For Warriors.

K9s For Warriors provides highly trained service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, or military sexual trauma. According to a press release, most dogs come from rescue shelters.

Currently, Goldie is being taught basic skills with a volunteer puppy raiser. In her free time, Goldie enjoys belly rubs, taking laps around FedEx Field, or barking loudly at opposing teams.

"After a thorough vetting process, our coaching staff was impressed with Goldie’s tenacity and speed on the grass," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "She leaves it all on the field, whether she’s fetching a tennis ball or treat. Goldie will bring paw-sitive energy and deep fetch expertise to our lineup, and I am excited to welcome her to the team."

Goldie is the Commanders' second team dog after Mando, who represented the team for the 2022 NFL season. Mando made public appearances at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Capitol Hill, and at home games before returning to serve for a veteran. Goldie will follow in Mando’s footsteps before returning to the K9’s For Warriors once she is at least 10 months old.

The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation has donated $40K to the K9's since the partnership began last year. Rivera personally contributed $25K after receiving the NFL Salute to Service Award at NFL Honors. The donations pay for Goldie’s training expenses and ensure she will become a difference-making companion.