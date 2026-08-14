Commanders take on Miami Dolphins in preseason opener
WASHINGTON - Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in their first preseason game of the year.
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The teams held joint practices this week in Ashburn, marking the first time Daniels, whose injury‑ridden second NFL season ended in December when the team sat him for the final three games, and newly signed receiver Stefon Diggs lined up against another opponent.
Diggs, who joined Washington last week, was a frequent target throughout practice as the two continued building early chemistry.
The Commanders take on the Dolphins on Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. at Northwest Stadium.
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The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press, Washington Commanders and previous FOX 5 reporting.