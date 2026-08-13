Jayden Daniels sends LSU cease and desist letter over No. 5 jersey decision

The Brief Daniels objects to reassigned number. Pickett switching to No. 5. Kiffin says school should honor promise.



A representative for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has told LSU to stop using the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s name, image and likeness after the school allowed cornerback D.J. Pickett to wear the No. 5 jersey Daniels wore during his two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Daniels’ spokesperson said he made clear he did not want his number given to another player and believed that request would be honored.

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The statement said his Heisman season "cemented his place in LSU history," and seeing the number reassigned was "incredibly disappointing."

Pickett, a former five‑star recruit who wore No. 3 as a freshman, is switching to No. 5 this season. He had three interceptions last year.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin said Pickett was promised the chance to wear No. 5 when he signed with LSU in December 2024, during Brian Kelly’s tenure. Kelly was fired in October 2025, and Kiffin was hired at the end of the regular season.

Kiffin said the school should honor what Pickett was told, adding that the decision was not his to make.