The NFL preseason is just around the corner as the Washington Commanders move through another day of training camp in Ashburn.

Over the weekend, the team learned left tackle Laremy Tunsil is expected to miss most of the season with a torn triceps, according to an NFL Network report. The five‑time Pro Bowler suffered the injury during practice Saturday and will need surgery, sidelining one of the league’s top protectors.

Washington had hoped a healthy Tunsil would help keep quarterback Jayden Daniels on the field. Daniels, the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed 10 games last season because of multiple injuries.

The Commanders added help at wide receiver last week when Stefon Diggs signed with the team. His arrival gives Washington an immediate upgrade behind top target Terry McLaurin and ends a long effort to bolster Daniels’ pass‑catching options.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Commanders training camp continues as preseason nears