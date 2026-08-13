Maryland man gets 54 years for setting off pipe bomb in home

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The Brief Robert Stojinkski was sentenced to 54 years in prison, with all but 25 years suspended. Stojinski pleaded guilty in April to explosives and firearms charges. Police discovered Stojinski set off a pipe bomb inside his Gaithersburg home in October 2025.



A Gaithersburg man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison this week for explosives and firearms charges after a pipe bomb went off inside his home last year.

What we know:

A judge sentenced Robert Stojinski earlier this week to 54 years in prison, with more than half of that sentence suspended. The sentencing comes several months after Stojinski pleaded guilty to charges related to explosives possession, bomb making and more.

The backstory:

Stojinski was arrested at his Gaithersburg home last year.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to Stojinski's home in October 2025, after reports of an explosion. Stojinski told police that he set off a homemade pipe bomb after he put fireworks inside a metal tube, used an electric initiator and hit it with a hammer.

After police searched the home, they found another bomb and multiple ghost guns and ghost gun components.

Stojinski suffered shrapnel injuries to his hand and eye.

What they're saying:

State's Attorney John McCarthy thanked the judge for his sentencing decision, saying that Stojinski "had a history of threatening to do violence."