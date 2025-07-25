Washington Commanders' revamped locker room draws big reaction from players

The Washington Commanders revealed its upgraded locker room at OrthoVirginia Training Center in Ashburn, Virginia in a post to X on Wednesday.

The posts also announced the new meeting rooms, practice bubble and nutrition center.



The complete overhaul was created with a player-centered focus, offering a "fresh" aesthetic while providing important football needs.

Dig deeper:

The revamped locker room comes after complaints from players in the NFL Player’s Association's annual team report card where the teams facilities received an "F" grade.

In the survey, less than half of the Commanders players voiced frustration due to the limited space and the size of the lockers.

On the first day of training camp, players were greeted with the modernized facility. It includes cushioned chairs, compared to the former locker room with no seating arrangements. The surrounding compartments can be slid or lifted, providing more storage space for players.

What they're saying:

"It's like the Four Seasons up in here! This is crazy. This is crazy. This is crazy," safety Will Harris told the team's website.

"We've got everything now. Finally, bro. It's been a long time coming," Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "This is a blessing, bro. They went crazy."

The Source: All information in this article comes from The Washington Commanders.



