Commanders receiver Noah Brown carted off the field at minicamp: Day 2 Highlights

On day two of Washington Commanders minicamp, receiver Noah Brown was carted off the field at the end of practice.

According to FOX 5’s Chad Ricardo, Brown had an on-field collision with Commanders safety Will Harris during practice.

When Brown entered the locker room he was in either clear frustration or pain as he let out a "loud yell," Ricardo said.

There is no update on the exact status of Brown’s injury.

Commanders minicamp highlights

Local perspective:

Over 100 high school coaches were in attendance at Commanders minicamp on Wednesday. Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn spoke about the importance of welcoming those coaches to learn about a National Football League practice.

"I want them to know what they’re doing really matters," Quinn said. "If we can help them establish our professional practices in their schools and communities, I think it just helps grow everything."

Representation of schools across the local area were present for that growth. High school coaches from Prince George’s County, Fairfax County, Washington D.C. and more, were in attendance. Those who came out had the opportunity to appreciate the atmosphere, learn the drills and receive advice from the Commanders coaching staff.

Head Coach Mike Hunter of Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington D.C. was impressed with the team’s professionalism and attention to detail.

"Just how they conduct themselves at practice, they’re all focused and locked in, running from drill to drill," Hunter said. "Those are the things we implement with our guys. If the pros are doing it, we should be doing it at the high school level."



