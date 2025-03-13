Commanders offseason tracker: Full list of signings, trades, and roster moves

article

The Washington Commanders aren’t just reloading — they want to make a statement.

Washington Commanders' roster moves

In one of the most aggressive offseason stretches in franchise history, the Commanders have pulled off two blockbuster trades and added key veterans to strengthen their roster ahead of the 2025 season.

Washington's biggest splash came in acquiring All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Known for his versatility as a receiver and rusher, Samuel will serve as a dynamic No. 2 option alongside Terry McLaurin, giving the Commanders a lethal one-two punch on offense.

But that wasn’t the only game-changing move. Washington also secured elite left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans. While Tunsil led the league with 19 penalties last season, his pass-blocking remains among the best in the NFL — ranking fourth overall among 141 tackles in 2024. He’ll provide a major upgrade over Brandon Coleman, who finished 72nd in the same category.

The front office wasn’t done there. Washington has also signed cornerback Jonathan Jones to compete for a slot role and added defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, fresh off a career-high 4.5 sacks.

Other key signings include veteran safety Will Harris, defensive lineman Dietrich Wise, and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.

The Commanders also focused on keeping key pieces in place, re-signing tight ends Zach Ertz and John Bates, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Marcus Mariota, and kicker Zane Gonzalez.

These moves come after the team released defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and tendered running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. earlier this month.

Fresh off an NFC Championship appearance, the Commanders are making it clear — they’re not satisfied. With Samuel adding firepower, Tunsil solidifying the trenches, and a mix of veteran and young talent, Washington looks poised for another deep playoff run in 2025.

Timeline:

March 12 - Re-signed QB Marcus Mariota to a one-year contract extension. Signed DT Javon Kinlaw to a three-year contract. Traded a 2025 third-round draft pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick to Houston in exchange for LT Laremy Tunsil and 2025 fourth-round pick. Signed S Will Harris to a two-year contract. Signed DT Eddie Goldman to a contract. Signed CB Jonathan Jones to a one-year contract. Re-signed TE Zach Ertz to a one-year contract. Signed DLDietrich Wise to a one-year contract. Acquired Deebo Samuel Sr. from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

March 7 - Released DL Jonathan Allen. Tendered ERFA RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

March 6 - Re-signed K Zane Gonzalez to a one-year contract.