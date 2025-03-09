Zach Ertz returning to Commanders on 1-year deal: sources

article

Ertz had a strong 2024 season, recording 66 catches, 654 yards, and seven touchdowns. The Commanders also traded for WR Deebo Samuel, adding another offensive weapon.



Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is returning to the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $6.25 million, with incentives pushing the deal's max value to $9 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, is slated to re-sign with Washington after a productive 2024 season in which he recorded 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 9.9 yards per catch.

The 33-year-old tight end remains a key target in the Commanders’ offense as they look to improve under new leadership.

Ertz’s experience and reliability in the passing game will provide Washington with a proven red-zone threat and veteran presence in the locker room.

With his return, the Commanders aim to build on their NFC Championship loss heading into the 2025 season.