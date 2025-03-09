Zach Ertz returning to Commanders on 1-year deal: sources
WASHINGTON - Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is returning to the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $6.25 million, with incentives pushing the deal's max value to $9 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, is slated to re-sign with Washington after a productive 2024 season in which he recorded 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 9.9 yards per catch.
The 33-year-old tight end remains a key target in the Commanders’ offense as they look to improve under new leadership.
Ertz’s experience and reliability in the passing game will provide Washington with a proven red-zone threat and veteran presence in the locker room.
With his return, the Commanders aim to build on their NFC Championship loss heading into the 2025 season.
The Source: ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter