Commanders land Laremy Tunsil in blockbuster trade, sign Javon Kinlaw

The Washington Commanders wasted no time making waves in NFL free agency, securing two key additions that could reshape both sides of the ball.

Commanders add Tunsil, Kinlaw in free agency

What we know:

Washington landed five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans and agreed to terms with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, a person with knowledge of the moves told The Associated Press.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Javon Kinlaw #54 of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Commanders are sending 2025 third- and seventh-round picks and 2026 second- and fourth-round picks to Houston in exchange for Tunsil and a fourth-round selection in this year’s draft, according to the source. The deal bolsters Washington’s offensive line and provides second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels with an elite blindside protector.

Tunsil, who turns 31 early in training camp, remains under contract through 2026.

Kinlaw, 27, is set to replace veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who was released last week.

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 15: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Houston Texans runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The former first-round pick agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed, a second person told the AP.

Kinlaw, drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 when current Commanders general manager Adam Peters was part of their front office, had a breakout season with the New York Jets last year, recording 4.5 sacks and 40 tackles. His arrival strengthens an interior defensive line that still features 2022 Pro Bowler Daron Payne and 2024 second-round pick Johnny Newton.

Beyond the high-profile acquisitions of Kinlaw and Tunsil, Washington also retained key pieces from last season’s NFC Championship run. Punter Tress Way, the longest-tenured player on the roster, re-signed for another year, while tight end John Bates inked a three-year deal to remain with the team.

With over $80 million in cap space entering free agency, Peters has been aggressive in shaping a roster capable of building on last season’s remarkable turnaround.

Washington went from a dismal 4-13 record to 12-5 and came within one win of the Super Bowl in Daniels’ stellar rookie campaign.

The team has already re-signed six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and brought back veteran tight end Zach Ertz while adding dynamic playmaker Deebo Samuel via trade from the 49ers.