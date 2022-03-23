Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill traded to Miami Dolphins for five draft picks

article

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including one first-round pick in 2022.

Miami is giving Hill a 4-year, $120M extension, including $72.2M guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

According to Schefter, $72.2 million of Hill's contract becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2023 league year. The other $52.535 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins' first- and second-round picks along with their fourth-rounder in this year's draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.

The Chiefs had been in discussion with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But the talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill's representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

Hill's trade comes a few days after the Chiefs signed former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a $10.75 million deal for next season.

Last season, Hill, a six-time Pro Bowler, had a career high and Chiefs-record 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He finishes his career in Kansas City with 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns.

