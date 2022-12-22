Chase Young to return as Commanders fight for playoff berth

Chase Young, the Washington Commanders star defensive end, will return to the field on Saturday for the first time since experiencing an ACL injury more than a year ago.

The team made the announcement Thursday via its Week 16 injury report, ahead of a pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Every day, I feel like I'm getting better," Young told reporters in the locker room earlier this week. "Every day, I feel like I'm getting stronger, more comfortable. Just gotta keep going, continuing that."

Head coach Ron Rivera said the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year "practiced with confidence."

"He had a good week, so we're pretty excited about that," Rivera said per the team's website.

Young tore his right ACL and ruptured the patellar tendon in a Nov. 14 game vs. Tampa Bay last season. The Commanders medical staff have been extra careful with the pass rusher’s recovery from surgery. At one point, Young had to have the grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear on the other side.

The team said that Young's confidence in his knee to plant and protect himself on the field has been the main priority in determining his availability.

Rivera said having the 23-year-old back will be a "big lift" as the Commanders hope to clinch a wild-card playoff berth within the last few games of the season.

In a new video titled, "The Road Back," Chipotle highlights Young's long road to recovery. It includes footage of the Maryland native vigorously rehabbing with trainer Chris Knott.

