Caps unveil black 'Reverse Retro' jerseys

The Washington Capitals and adidas unveiled Thursday the all-new Reverse Retro jersey the team will wear during select games this season.

The throwback adizero uniform is reminiscent of the Caps jersey that was introduced back in 1995. It features the team's traditional blue, black, and bronze color scheme with the screaming eagle stitched across the front.

"We are thrilled to unveil this year’s Capitals Reverse Retro jersey with adidas and the NHL and pay tribute to our first rebrand and such an important period in our team history," said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. "Following the success of our popular first Reverse Retro jersey in the red color scheme featuring the screaming eagle, we wanted to merge our original jerseys introduced in 1995 with the design. We’re excited not only to see their debut at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5, but also to throwback to the past throughout the season with a related theme night, programming and all-arena giveaways that celebrate the jersey and its history. Most importantly, unlike 2020, the fans will be able to see these great screaming eagle jerseys in person at Capital One Arena."

The team will suit up in the retro jerseys seven times this season. Players will have them on in games against the Arizona Coyotes, the Calgary Flames, the Buffalo Sabres, the Seattle Kraken, the Winnipeg Jets, on New Year's Eve against the Montreal Canadians, when they play the Buffalo Sabres, and one last time the Philadelphia Flyers come to town in January.

Fans can purchase the new Reverse Retro jersey exclusively at the Captial One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex team stores starting Nov. 15 and online via the Monumental Sports Network web shop.



