Capitals launch rally towel competition

With hockey season right around the corner, the Washington Capitals are encouraging fans to design the team's next rally towel.

On Monday, the Caps officially announced a "Design Your Own Rally Towel" contest.

Fans can submit their own designs between now and Nov. 15.

Towels will be judged by Capitals staff in addition to a fan vote in November.

The winner will have their rally towel handed out to fans on the Feb. 14 game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Washington Capitals fans cheer against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Capital One Arena on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

They'll also receive prizes including a team-signed Capitals jersey, tickets to the rally towel giveaway game, and 10 rally towels featuring their design, among other team recognition.

Fans, ages 13 and above, can submit entries at washcaps.com/dyorally through November 15.