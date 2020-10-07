Capitals select Hendrix Lapierre with first pick

The Washington Capitals selected Quebec native Hendrix Lapierre with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NHL Draft last night.

The 6-foot, 179-pound center recorded 17 points in 19 games for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens during the 2019-2020 season.

The Capitals have selected a center with their first pick in two consecutive drafts.

In 2019, they picked Connor McMichael with the 25th overall pick.

Lapierre is a native of Gatineau, Quebec.

