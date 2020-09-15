Washington Capitals tab Peter Laviolette as new head coach

Less than one month after the Washington Capitals fired head coach Todd Reirden in the wake of a second straight early exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team has tabbed a new man to take the reins.

The Capitals have tabbed veteran Peter Laviolette, the franchise confirmed Tuesday morning.

Laviolette has 18 years experience in the NHL – most recently five years on the Nashville Predators bench.

"I'm thankful and excited for the opportunity to lead this hockey club. This is a winning organization with high expectations. I look forward to coaching this tremendous group of players and bringing my experience and vision to the team," Laviolette said.

Three years removed from the franchise’s lone Stanley Cup win, the Capitals are looking to restore their recent glory while 34-year-old star Alex Ovechkin is still on the ice.

Laviolette has won one Stanley Cup championship when he was head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

The 55-year-old coach has been two other finals - once with Philadelphia in 2010, and then again with Nashville in 2017.

