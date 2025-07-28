Azzi Fudd: From injury setbacks to national champion and DMV role model

The Brief Azzi Fudd discussed her journey to becoming a national champion after two ACL tears with Fox 5’s Chad Ricardo on Friday. After two injury-shortened seasons, she earned the Most Outstanding Player at the 2025 Women’s Final Four. Fudd begins her 9th annual youth basketball camp at St. John's College High School on Saturday.



College basketball star Azzi Fudd spoke with Fox 5’s Chad Ricardo on Friday about her journey from St. John's College High School to become a national champion, overcoming two ACL tears.

The backstory:

In 2019 and again in 2023, Fudd suffered two ACL tears in her right knee. The first shortly after being named Gatorade National Player of the Year, and the second just two games into her junior season at UConn.

The second injury was easier to navigate. Fudd said she knew what to expect in the process of returning to court.

"I tried to block out most of my first ACL because I didn't handle it well," Fudd said. "Going through the second one was a lot easier because I knew what to expect. I knew how to handle it, but it was difficult when I was in high school."

Fudd stayed close with the team as she healed from the tears.

"I got through it because I was constantly reminded of where I wanted to be," she said. "I was around my teammates, watching them play, knowing that that's exactly where I wanted to be in a year, back playing with them, back on the court, anyway I could, so many great people also surrounded me."

Only playing in 17 games across her sophomore and junior seasons, Fudd showed only a glimpse of her full potential. Now, she is excited to finally be healthy.

"I think you've definitely seen what I can do, but at least not a full season of me and my full strength, I'm excited for that," Fudd said.

What's next:

After two injury-shortened seasons, Fudd helped lead UConn to its 12th national championship and is considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Along the way to the title, her performance earned her the 2025 Most Outstanding Player of the Women's Final Four.

"It's surreal to be a national champion," Fudd said. "I'm on a team with so many great players, the award could have gone to anyone. It’s an honor, super special and everything about that day that I'll never forget."

Fudd has collected significant recognition for her perseverance despite her injuries. She hopes to serve as a role model by demonstrating resilience.

"When I sit back and think there are a bunch of little kids, little girls that look up to me, it is surreal. It's crazy to think that I was in their shoes not too long ago," she said. "I want to do everything I can to be a good role model and show them that hard things are possible. Injuries don't define you, we can use them to make you better. That's another thing that keeps me going."

Fudd is committed to giving back to her local community, including raising money for the Pat Summit Foundation. Saturday marks the start of the ninth annual Azzi Fudd Basketball Camp at her alma mater, St. John's College High School.

"I love giving back. I always wanted to do something with younger kids and basketball," she said. "A clinic was the first thing that came to mind. The past eight years, I've done a camp, a clinic of some form, teaching kids basketball, having fun with them and raising money for the Pat Summit Foundation. This year, I am donating to the Abigail Zittoun Family Foundation."



