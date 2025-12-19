Man convicted in deadly July 4 shooting of 6-year-old to be sentenced Friday

The Brief Rakeem Gilgeours, 34, is set to be sentenced Friday after being convicted in the July 4, 2024 Temple Hills shooting that killed 6-year-old Ahsan Payton. Payton was caught in the crossfire during a neighborhood celebration; two other men were also injured. Gilgeours, who fled to Guyana before his arrest, faces up to 60 years in prison.



The man convicted of killing a 6-year-old in a 2024 July 4 shooting in Temple Hills is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

What we know:

34-year-old Rakeem Gilgeours was found guilty in August of first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

6-year-old Ahsan Payton was caught in the crossfire of the shooting in the 4500 block of Akron Street and died two days later.

The backstory:

The shooting happened during a neighborhood July 4 celebration, injuring two other men as well.

Gilgeours, a father of three, was arrested in South America. Authorities say he flew to Guyana on July 8 and had $12,000 in cash on him when police placed him in custody.

"The defendant chose to not only bring a gun to a neighborhood event where families and children were present but also made the decision to use it," said State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. "His actions and the actions of others have left a family and community devastated."

Gilgeours faces up to 60 years in prison.