Alex Smith, Washington Football Team expected to part ways: reports

Alex Smith may not be wearing a Washington Football Team jersey when he begins the next chapter of his improbable journey back from a gruesome leg injury in 2018.

READ MORE: Alex Smith comes off bench for Washington in first NFL action since 2018 leg injury

Both the Washington Post and the NFL Network reported on Monday that Smith and Washington are expected to part ways.

READ MORE: Alex Smith, Chase Young take home awards for Washington Football Team

After returning to the field, Smith went 5-1 as a starter, and helped the team reach the playoffs.

In an interview with GQ published last week, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year indicated that many in the organization did not expect him to come back, and that his return "threw a wrench in the team’s plan."

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 18, 2018 when he sustained a spiral fracture to his right leg during Washington's game against the Houston Texans.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Smith was back on the field to relieve Kyle Allen, who suffered an arm injury in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. He’d been activated in the absence of former starter Dwayne Haskins.



