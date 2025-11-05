Alex 'Ovi' Ovechkin nets historic 900th-career NHL goal

article

The Brief Alex Ovechkin has scored the 900th goal of his NHL career. In a game against the St. Louis Blues, Alex Ovechkin made NHL history as the first player to ever reach the milestone. The Capitals are likely to formally honor Ovechkin’s achievement in the coming days.



Alex ‘Ovi’ Ovechkin has scored the 900th goal of his NHL career.

In a game against the St. Louis Blues, Alex Ovechkin made NHL history as the first player to ever reach the milestone after surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals earlier in the season.

‘Redefining what’s possible’

What we know:

Ovechkin was at the bottom of the right circle when he made a backhand shot past the Blues' Jordan Binnington, who did not recover in time. His teammates leaped to their feet to celebrate in response.

The Washington Capitals' captain entered this season needing just three more goals to reach the record. He didn't score any in his first four games, but the drought ended when he scored against Minnesota last month. A week later, he made it to 899 goals in a game against Columbus.



Since making his debut in 2005, Ovechkin has defined consistency and power across two decades of play — leading the Capitals to a Stanley Cup, earning multiple Hart Trophies and redefining what’s possible in goal-scoring longevity.

What's next:

The Capitals are likely to formally honor Ovechkin’s achievement in the coming days. His pursuit of 900 goals may be over, but the chase for even greater heights continues — with every goal now setting a new standard in NHL history.

Ovechkin’s latest milestone comes nearly 20 years after his first NHL goal, scored on opening night in 2005. Two decades later, the Russian winger remains the face of the Capitals and one of the defining players of his generation.