Ovi's Great Crunch: Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin launches limited-edition cereal at Giant Food

Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin and Giant Food are teaming up to launch Ovi’s Great Crunch cereal, hitting shelves on Sept. 19. This limited-edition cereal celebrates Ovechkin's historic achievement as the NHL's all-time goals leader.

Ovi's Great Crunch hits grocery aisles

What we know:

Ovi’s Great Crunch will be available exclusively at all 163 Giant Food locations in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Priced at $2.99 for an 18-ounce box, the cereal is a cornflakes-style breakfast option, perfect for customizing with your favorite toppings.

The cereal box features a dynamic image of Ovechkin in the Capitals’ screaming eagle jersey. A portion of the sales proceeds will benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer, an initiative supporting pediatric cancer research.

Ovechkin's community impact

Ovechkin's collaboration with Giant Food not only celebrates his NHL achievements but also supports a noble cause. Proceeds from the cereal sales will help fund cancer research initiatives through THE GR8 CHASE, reinforcing Ovechkin's commitment to community service.

Beyond his contributions to hockey, Ovechkin has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, such as Ovi's 8's and his partnership with the American Special Hockey Association. These efforts have created memorable experiences for underserved children and those with special needs.