Alex Ovechkin addresses Russia invading Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin addressed the media Friday after practice in Philadelphia. For the first time, he spoke publicly about his native country Russia invading Ukraine.

Ovechkin, who is a known public supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the conflict a "hard situation."

"I have lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine," Ovechkin said. "It's hard to see the war. I hope it's going to be over and there's going to be peace in the whole world."

He told reporters that Putin's decision to launch a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday wasn't something he could control. "It's not in my hands," he said. "I hope it's going to end soon, and it's going to be peace in both countries."

So far, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 40 Ukrainians have been killed and over 300 have been injured. Russian forces do not appear to be letting up as explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday.

Ovechkin, a 17-year NHL veteran and Moscow native, reaffirmed his allegiance to Putin but was clear about his stance on the war.

"He's my president," Ovi said. "I'm not in politics, I'm an athlete. I hope everything is going to be done soon. It's frustration right now for both sides … I have family back in Russia. It's scary moments. We can't do anything."

"Please no more war," he stated. "It doesn't matter who's in the war – Russia or Ukraine, different countries – I think we live in a world where we have to live in peace."

Ovechkin has played in over 100 games for the Russian National Hockey team and frequently spends time in his home country during the offseason. The Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.