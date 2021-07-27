Washington Capitals re-sign captain Alex Ovechkin to five-year contract

The Washington Capitals have re-signed captain Alex Ovechkin to a five-year, $47.5 million contract.

Ovechkin’s contract will carry an average annual value of $9.5 million. Ovechkin – who will enter the 2021-22 season in sixth place on the NHL’s all-time goals list – is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

"Alex is a world-class athlete who will forever be regarded not only for leading the team to achieve our ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup, but also for inspiring the next generation of fans and youth players," said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder and CEO Ted Leonsis. "The impact Alex has had on hockey in D.C. extends well beyond Capital One Arena. His performance on the ice has undoubtedly sparked countless new fans of the game and inspired more youth players to lace up skates of their own. Off the ice, Alex’s impact is equally unmatched. Not only is he committed to the franchise, but also to the community, and we look forward to seeing him in the Capitals uniform for years to come."

With 730 goals and 1,320 points over his career, Ovechkin captained the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018. Since 2005-06, Ovechkin’s rookie season, Washington ranks second in the NHL in wins (689) and points (1,524).

"Alex is the face of our franchise and is committed to this organization and this city," said MacLellan. "Alex embodies what our franchise is all about, and we’re thrilled that he will continue his career in the Caps uniform for the next five years."

The final year of the contract will mark Ovechkin’s 21st season with the Capitals.

In Washington, D.C., sports history, only Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson and Washington Football Team cornerback Darrell Green have played at least 20 seasons with their respective team (Johnson: 21 seasons from 1907 to 1927; Green: 20 seasons from 1983 to 2002).