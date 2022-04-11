Adam Schefter apologizes for 'insensitive' Dwayne Haskins tweet

ESPN’s Adam Schefter apologized on his podcast Monday for the initial tweet he posted regarding the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Schefter's tweet, which has since been deleted, was criticized by several NFL players, fans, and other members of the media for dehumanizing Haskins. The ESPN NFL analyst was the first to report Haskins' death on Saturday morning.

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders," Schefter wrote in his first tweet. "Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3," Schefter wrote.

He later deleted the tweet and rephrased it.

On Monday's episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, the NFL insider called the tweet "insensitive" and a "mistake."

"I wish I could have that tweet back," he said. "The focus should have been on Dwayne, who he was as a person, a husband, a friend and so much more. I wanted to apologize to Dwayne’s family, his friends, the players in the National Football League and offer my condolences to everybody close to Dwayne."

Florida Highway Patrol officials say Haskins was hit and killed along a Broward County highway in south Florida around 6:37 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say Haskins was trying to cross the westbound lanes of that highway when he was hit by an oncoming dump truck. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. The former Commanders quarterback and Bullis School standout was 24 years old.