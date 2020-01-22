SPONSORED: Hyundai Hands On Hope

article

The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers, The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Children’s National Hospital have partnered for years to fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hands On Hope Contest

To ensure the safety of contestants, and keep much needed hospital personnel available to fight the pandemic, the vehicle challenge portion of the contest will not occur this year.

However, The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers recognize the financial strain the pandemic has put on hospitals, and instead of canceling the contest entirely, they will continue the $100,000 in financial support to Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National with $50,000 going to each hospital.

Advertisement

Today we invite you to share your story in the fight against pediatric cancer on social media with the hashtag #handsonhope and #GoodDayDC

