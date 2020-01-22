SPONSORED: Hyundai Hands On Hope

Expand / Collapse search

January 21, 2022
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers, The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Children’s National Hospital have partnered for years to fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hands On Hope Contest 

To ensure the safety of contestants, and keep much needed hospital personnel available to fight the pandemic, the vehicle challenge portion of the contest will not occur this year. 

Washington Area Hyuandi Dealers give back during Hands on Hope 2022

The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers, The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Children’s National Hospital have partnered for years to fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hands On Hope Contest. This year, The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers recognize the financial strain the pandemic has put on hospitals, and instead of canceling the contest entirely, they will continue the $100,000 in financial support to Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National with $50,000 going to each hospital.

Today we invite you to share your story in the fight against pediatric cancer on social media with the hashtag #handsonhope and #GoodDayDC
 