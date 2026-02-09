Meet the Winner of the Hyundai Hope on Wheels #HandsonHope Challenge

This content was provided by our sponsor, Washington Area Hyundai Dealers. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Siobhan Copeland from Children’s National Hospital is the official winner of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid at the Hyundai #HandsonHope contest, brought to you by the Washington Area Hyundai Dealers and Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

After an incredible 44-hour endurance contest at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Siobhan not only won a brand-new Hyundai – but two local hospitals were the recipients of $100,000 in pediatric cancer research grants:

Children’s National Hospital received a $60,000 pediatric cancer research grant; and,

Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center received a $40,000 pediatric cancer research grant.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels provided these grants, continuing its mission to fund research and bring hope to children fighting pediatric cancer.

An unforgettable finish to an inspiring weekend — congratulations to Siobhan, to both incredible hospitals, and to everyone who made Hyundai Hands on Hope such a powerful success.

Hyundai dealers in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as Hyundai dealers throughout the United States, support Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding cures for pediatric cancer. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, including the 19 Hyundai dealers that comprise The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers. In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels celebrated its 27th Anniversary since inception, donating $27 million in pediatric cancer research and program grants, bringing its lifetime total to over $277 million in grants.